Digital Textile Printing Machine Market 2019: Key Players Analysis, Size, Share, Applications, Development, Business Opportunities, and Forecast to 2025

Digital Textile Printing Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2024,”the global digital textile printing machine market size was $647 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $1248 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The direct-to-fabric segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Digital textile printing machine is a mechanical machine that prints graphics or designs directly on the fabric using computer software and inkjet technology. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the increase in demand for fast and short run products, rise in sales of clothing and homecare products through e-commerce, and growth in its applicability in the lifestyle, promotional, and advertisement products. In addition, huge benefits offered by the machines and increased awareness about eco-friendly products are expected to propel the market growth. However, enduring competition from traditional textile printing machines pose a threat to the market growth.

Rise in disposable income, lifestyle changes, technological advancements, and upsurge in consciousness towards fashion & benefits offered by digital textile printing globally drive the digital textile printing machine market growth. The key players have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and others to stimulate their businesses in the global digital textile printing machine market. For instance, EFI acquired Reggiani Macchine to provide advanced digital printing technology with a wide variety of product portfolio. However, harmful effects associated with the use of digital textile printers impede the market growth. On the contrary, high speed of textile printing machines and high productivity are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players in the digital textile printing machine industry.

Based on process type, the direct-to-fabric segment is projected to dominate the global digital textile printing machine market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, high speed, and high color gamut. Based on application, clothing & apparel has the largest market share in the digital textile printing machine market during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to grow because of the new varying fashion trends, and increased demand for branded clothing by consumers. Furthermore, others in the application segment such as industrial furnishing, corporate furnishing, and packaging in the application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for automotive textiles, packaging of products, corporate furnishing, and event management shows.

Key Findings of the Digital Textile Printing Machine Market:

By process type, the direct-to-fabric segment dominated the market in 2017, in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the digital textile printing machine market forecast period.

The clothing & apparel segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is estimated to grow at the growth rate of 8.9%.

In 2017, Europe was the dominant region in terms of revenue; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market.

Italy accounted for more than one-fourth of the Europe digital textile printing machine market share in 2017.

The key players in this market adopted product launch, partnership, and expansion as their key strategies to meet the change in consumer demands. Furthermore, they launched energy-effective digital textile printing machines of different sizes to strengthen their market position. The key players profiled in this report are Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson, SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Key market players

1.4.1. Research methodology

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Primary research

1.4.4. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in consciousness towards fashion

3.5.1.2. Higher creativity and increased design flexibility

3.5.1.3. Sustainable and eco-friendly printing methods

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Never ending competition from traditional printing methods

3.5.2.2. Harmful effects associated with digital textile printers

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. High speed of producing products using printer

CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL TEXTILE INDUSTRY PRINTING MACHINE MARKET, BY PROCESS TYPE

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by process type

4.2. Direct-to-garment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Direct-to-fabric

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL TEXTILE INDUSTRY PRINTING MACHINE MARKET, BY MACHINE TYPE

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by machine type

5.2. Single Pass

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Multi pass

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL TEXTILE PRINTING MACHINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2. Clothing & apparel

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Home furnishing

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Advertisement

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL TEXTILE PRINTING MACHINE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by process type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. U.S., market size and forecast, by process type

7.2.5.1.2. U.S., market size and forecast, by machine type

7.2.5.1.3. U.S., market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by process type

7.2.5.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by machine type

7.2.5.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by process type

7.2.5.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by machine type

7.2.5.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by application

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by process type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. UK

7.3.5.1.1. UK market size and forecast, by process type

7.3.5.1.2. UK market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.1.3. UK market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Germany market size and forecast, by process type

7.3.5.2.2. Germany market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.2.3. Germany market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. France market size and forecast, by process type

7.3.5.3.2. France market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.3.3. France market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.4. Italy

7.3.5.4.1. Italy market size and forecast, by process type

7.3.5.4.2. Italy market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.4.3. Italy market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.5. Spain

7.3.5.5.1. Spain market size and forecast, by process type

7.3.5.5.2. Spain market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.5.3. Spain market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.6.1. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by process type

7.3.5.6.2. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.6.3. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by process type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. Chinamarket size and forecast, by process type

7.4.5.1.2. China market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.5.1.3. China market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.2. India

7.4.5.2.1. India market size and forecast, by process type

7.4.5.2.2. India market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.5.2.3. India market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.3. Japan

7.4.5.3.1. Japan market size and forecast, by process type

7.4.5.3.2. Japan market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.5.3.3. Japan market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.4. South Korea

7.4.5.4.1. South Korea market size and forecast, by process type

7.4.5.4.2. South Korea market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.5.4.3. South Korea market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.5.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by process type

7.4.5.5.2. Rest of Asia market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.5.5.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by process type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Latin America market size and forecast, by process type

7.5.5.1.2. Latin America market size and forecast, by machine type

7.5.5.1.3. Latin America market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5.2. Middle-East

7.5.5.2.1. Middle-East market size and forecast, by process type

7.5.5.2.2. Middle East market size and forecast, by machine type

7.5.5.2.3. Middle-East market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5.3. Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Africa market size and forecast, by process type

7.5.5.3.2. Africa market size and forecast, by machine type

7.5.5.3.3. Africa market size and forecast, by application

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. DURST GROUP (DURST PHOTOTECHNIK AG)

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. KONICA MINOLTA INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. ROQ INTERNATIONAL

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. SAWGRASS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.8. SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. SPGPRINTS B. V.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. THE M&R COMPANIES

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

