Disc Packaging Sleeves Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast

Global Disc Packaging Sleeves Market: Overview

Disc packaging sleeves are compact disc protective packaging solutions. Disc packaging sleeves enjoyed wide usage about until a decade ago, after which, a decline was witnessed. This was due to the rise of alternative storage devices such as external hard drives, which could store more than what is achievable with the help of a compact disc. Despite that, a significant amount of today’s population use compact discs. The packaging industry has undergone rapid transformation in the last decade, with consumer preference inclining more towards convenient packaging solutions. Therefore, disc packaging sleeve manufacturers today, emphasize on incredibly strong and efficient, yet lightweight packaging solutions. The focus is on non-abrasive structure, which prevents disc errors, and avoids interference with the disc’s readability. Also, competition among manufacturers have led them to prefer raw materials with special features, such as anti-static properties. The global disc packaging sleeve market is poised to decline further over the forecast period, due to increase in the number of people with access to internet. However, manufacturers of disc packaging sleeves across the world are expected to use the opportunity to increase their presence in regions with limited or no internet access.

Global Disc Packaging Sleeves Market: Dynamics

Several companies use compact discs as a means to communicate media to target buyers, by placing them in places with high foot traffic, such as pharmacies, retail stores and supermarkets, among others. This is one of the key factors expected to generate demand for disc packaging sleeves, over the forecast period. The global disc packaging sleeves market is expected to have more penetration in regions with least internet access. The developing countries are expected to be at the epicenter of marketing strategies for compact disc manufacturers and disc packaging sleeves manufacturers. Disc packaging sleeves are manufactured in a variety of configurations, all of which are aimed at increasing convenience as well as maximize disc protection. The global disc packaging sleeves market is also expected to be driven by demand for music albums worldwide. In 2015, more than 80% of the revenues generated from music sales in Japan, were in compact disc format. Therefore, in terms of penetration, disc packaging sleeves enjoy higher demand in Japan. Despite the decline, the global disc packaging sleeve market manufacturers are expected to target the internet deprived population, over the forecast period.

Global Disc Packaging Sleeves Market: Segmentation

The global disc packaging sleeves market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of product type, the global disc packaging sleeve market is segmented on the basis of –

Single Sleeve

Double Sleeve

Mountable Sleeve

On the basis of material type, the global disc packaging sleeve market is segmented on the basis of –

Paper sleeve

Clear Vinyl sleeve

Cardboard sleeve

Others

Global Disc Packaging Sleeves Market: Geographical Outlook

The global disc packaging sleeve market has been divided into seven region as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global disc packaging sleeves market in terms of market share. However, with increasing number of people with internet access, the market will decline. It is anticipated that such a scenario might by possible by the late 2020s. Currently, emerging economies such as China and India are witnessing an increased rate of internet accessibility. For instance, in India, the number of internet users went up by around 6-8% last year, which is a key restraint for India’s disc packaging sleeves market. In regions such as Japan, a significant portion of the population still prefers compact disks, which is expected to create growth opportunities for the Japanese disc packaging sleeve market.

In developed regions such as the North America and Europe, availability of modern storage devices such as external drives, is expected to suppress growth of the disc packaging sleeve market. Also, there are alternative solutions available for obtaining music, such as online libraries, and online streaming, which go a long way in contributing to the decline of the disc packaging sleeve markets in these regions.

Global Disc Packaging Sleeves Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global disc packaging sleeve market are – Mixonic, Inc., Univenture, Inc., and abcAmstore Ltd New Zealand, among others.