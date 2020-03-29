DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2026

The different types of products available in the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market are kits, reagents and consumables, and workstations. Among them, the segment of kits accounts for a leading share in the market. This is because it generates most of the revenue. Going forward too, the segment is predicted to rake in most of the revenue, predicts a report by Transparency Market Research. The RNA sample preparation kits and DNA sample preparation kits comprise the overall kits segment. In 2016, the product grossed US$800 mn in revenue. This was close to almost 60.0% of the overall revenue pulled in by the product segment. The sales have been mainly stoked by the unique perceived benefits of kits, which include reduced loss in DNA, enhanced reproducibility and reliability, and high recovery of high molecular weight DNA.

An upcoming report on the DNA and RNA sample preparation by TMR examines closely the different headwinds and tailwinds shaping its trajectory. To do so, the report focusses on both the industry specific and macro-fundamentals influencing the global market. The report also segments the market based on different parameters and studies each of those in details. This enables it to unravel the relative potential of each segment. The report on the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market also discusses its competitive landscape by banking upon market leading analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

Global DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market: Key Trends

The report finds that numerous factors are benefitting the uptake of DNA and RNA sample preparation. Those include increased allocation on medical research to find cures for various health conditions. Continued improvement in underpinning technologies is also having a positive impact on the market.

Nevertheless, there are numerous hurdles that the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market has to overcome. For example, the highly complicated requirements of researchers from the life science domain have led to creation of unique products that are highly unaffordable. Besides, uncertain results from such involved experiment procedures lead to many users avoiding such investments. This is particularly true of research groups having limited funding. Besides, custom research is always expensive. This has to a great extent hampered demand for kits.

Another factor having a negative impact on the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market is the possibility of contamination of the DNA and RNA samples. Also, the ultra-small size of the sample makes it difficult to analyze those. Scarce RNA transcripts and viral nucleic acids in biological fluids are tough to unravel. Further, degradation of sample commences fast. This is particularly visible in RNA samples.

Global DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the TMR report segments the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America market currently generates most of the revenue in the overall market because of the high sales of kits. The Latin America market, on the other hand, with its developing healthcare infrastructure and rising diagnostic and clinical testing is also spelling opportunity.

Global DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market: Competitive Dynamics

Prominent companies operating in the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market that have been profiled in the report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Sigma Aldrich Corp., and DiaSorin S.p.A.

