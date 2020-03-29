Dried Potatoes Market Driven by Increased Demand for Convenience Food Products

Potato is an essential crop which is widely used in the food processing industry and the retail sector in various food products and cuisines. Dried potatoes is a result of the removal of water from the crop. The potatoes is dried using several drying methods including air drying, drum drying, spray drying, freeze drying, and vacuum drying. Drying and water removal helps in extending the shelf life of the potatoes and increases its usability while maintaining the texture and taste of the potatoes. In terms of value, the global dried potatoes market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 3368.4 Mn by the end of 2027, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. The global dried potatoes market is expected to reach volume production of 9,675,519 MT in 2027.

Busy lifestyle and hectic schedule are making consumers seek convenient food products which are easy to use, ready to eat, fast in cooking and convenient for extended storage. There are a number of vegetables which are dried and used to provide consumers easy and ready to eat food choices. The potatoes are a popular dried vegetable which can be dried by various advanced drying techniques thus enabling it to fulfill the criteria for convenient food products. The convenient food products quest is flourishing due to the increased value of time and increased disposable income which is leading to the growth of dried potatoes market.

Robust growth in the food processing industry is also fueling the demand for dried potatoes owing to its multiple uses in the processed foods. Dried potatoes has made consumers enjoy flavorful and tasty food, which devour less time for preparation. The increasing demand for processed foods like snacks, functional flour, meat products, and others has led to in rising demand for dried potatoes.

The supply chain of dried potatoes is already established with decent transportation facilities that help in the smooth flow of product. Existing supply models have benefitted dried potatoes to reach customers directly without any hurdles. Most dried potatoes are supplied in packages, which is effective in storage and transportation. Besides, online sales of dried potatoes through e-commerce websites have added much grip to the market and helped it flourish in a new way with a better sales medium. Traditional methods are also being used for sales of dried potatoes, but through e-commerce websites, any company/person sitting in any part of the world can buy dried potatoes from suppliers.

Consumers are opting for gluten-free diets, owing to several health concerns. The push towards living a healthy lifestyle and indulging in healthier food options is pushing manufacturers to process foods with gluten-free dried foods. Thus, Gluten-free and rich in starch, dried potatoes flour is used by the food processing industry. The dried potatoes flour is used as a binding and a thickening agent in meat mixtures and gravies, sauces, and soups. The gluten-free nature of dried potatoes fulfills the consumers demand gluten-free food and ingredient.