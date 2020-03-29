Dried Vegetable Market Driven by Expanding Vegan Population

Drying vegetables is one of the oldest techniques used to preserve vegetables for a long duration of time. The principle behind preservation by drying is to reduce the moisture content from fresh vegetables to a level where microorganisms such as bacteria, mold, and yeast are unable to grow and spoil the vegetable. Solar drying is the oldest method, and many new advanced technologies are being used in the dried vegetable market. With the use of modern technology, dried vegetables have better flavor, color, aroma, acceptability, and rehydration. High quality dried vegetables have less than 10% moisture content, the absence of defects, and fast rehydration ability. Commonly available dried vegetables are carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, mushrooms, peas, and others. Dried vegetable are extensively used in food manufacturing companies, and used in the manufacturing of tomato ketchup, chutneys, sauces, salads, pickles, meat sausages, masala bread, breakfast foods, and evening snacks.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

Dried vegetable manufacturers are looking to capitalize on the packaging trends, and this aspect has never been more important. Companies are trying out innovative new packaging solutions to differentiate their products in the hands of consumers, in the freezer aisles, and as well as on filling lines, which can optimize the sales of dried vegetables without affecting their quality. While buying a product, consumers match the packaging and labeling with the quality of the product. The advertisements of dried vegetables with proper placement opens the door for sales for these companies. Most customers feel that, without good packaging, the product is either a local product or a low-quality one, and sometimes a cheap product.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Companies have started to innovate their packagings by using images of kids, youth, and animated pictures of trees and animals to attract customers, and relate their product as healthy that gives a better and happy life. Some of the common techniques used in the packaging of dried vegetables are:

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.