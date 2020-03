Dysphagia Management Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2026

The global dysphagia management market is presumed to grow with the increasing population of old age people and the rising number of incidences of oral cancer. The dysphagia management market is presumed to have larger application in the health and medical sector. Dysphagia refers to swallowing difficulties in a patient and is likely to refer to other problems related to the transfer of food or liquid to the mouth. The problem of dysphagia has become common in geriatric population. Strokes incidences are rising day by day accompanied with the emergence of dysphagia. The demand for dysphagia management in healthcare services and medical facilities is expected to witness a boost in the years to come.

A major factor expected to augment the level of demand in the dysphagia management market is the growing prevalence of specialty clinics and retail pharmacies in the market. There are different variations in the dysphagia management like nutritional solutions, feeding tubes and drugs. Nutritional solutions are further classified into purees, beverages, and thickeners. Whereas, feeding tubes are further categorized into Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Tubes and Naso-Gastric Tubes. Drugs, on the other hand are segmented into Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI). Out of all, the nutritional solutions category is presumed to be the most lucrative segment and may contribute a major amount of revenue especially in the North American region.

The report presented here is a complete evaluation of global dysphagia management market with large focus on market dynamics that includes market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. It also offers geographical and other segmentation studies of the market.

Global Dysphagia Management Market: Trends and Opportunities

The factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the dysphagia management market are the increasing number of geriatric population. Dysphagia usually occurs after a stroke and is common in age old population. Adding to that, the rising number of cases reported with oral cancer all around the world is also a factor contributing growth and demand of the dysphagia market in the years to come.

With the improvement in healthcare and medical services, and the increasing number of specialty clinics and retail pharmacies, the demand for dysphagia management is also increasing. The number of patients pursuing dysphagia management is also increasing all around the world. As compared to prescribed medicines, over the counter or OTC drugs are anticipated to witness more preference. Since dysphagia may be curable with oral treatment without compulsory medical supervision, the market for dysphagia management is expected to see a rise in the coming years.

Global Dysphagia Management Market: Regional Analysis

The global dysphagia management market could be classified into the regions of Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. Among these, North America is presumed to be dominating the market owing to Canada and the U.S. playing an important role for the rise in revenue in the area. In the coming years, Europe and North America are expected to be giving tough competition to each other in terms of market share.

Apart from that, the market in Asia Pacific is also projected to register a strong CAGR in the forecast period. This is because of the increasing number of stroke incidences in its developing nations and rise in awareness of dysphagia in the region.

Global Dysphagia Management Market: Competitive Analysis

Major companies in the dysphagia management market are Medivance, Inc., Medafor, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., and Neomend Inc.. New players in the dysphagia management market are deliberate over new mergers and acquisitions in order to attract more revenue demand.

