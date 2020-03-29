Economic Boom in Emerging Countries Expected to Boost the Growth of the Drum Liner Market

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the drum liner market are Allied Plastics, Berry Plastic Corporation, Clorox Australia Pty Limited, Terdex, Toray Industries, Treofan Germany GmbH & Co., SMEC Limited, Cosmoplast, Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co., Ltd., International Plastics, Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd., Luban Pack, Novplasta, S.R.O., Steiner Electric Company, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Bolloré Group, and Shanghai Xishu Electronic Material Company Ltd., Weifang Wellform Packaging Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., Tongcheng Tianbai Plastic Co., Ltd., Anhui Province Tianle Plastic Co., Ltd.

The plastic films market is primarily driven by the growing demand for oriented films. However, the rising demand for packaged products from the emerging nations is driving the market for plastic films & sheets. A drum liner is a flexible material used for the collection, storage, disposal, and handling of garbage. In addition, it has a very wide application in the transportation and distribution of garbage. However, sustainability of the drum liner market majorly depends on new product innovation, such as garbage bag with improved aroma control benefits. Customization of drum liner in terms of space, capacity can improve the market globally in the forecast period.

The global drum liner market can be segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, by size, by product type, by end-use and by region. On the basis of material type drum liner market can be segmented into Polyethylene (PE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), Polyamide (PA), liner blend polythene, Medium Density Polythene (MDPE), Metallocene Polythene (MPE), degradable polythene, woven polypropylene, biodegradable polythene, and co-extruded plastic bags. On the basis of packaging type drum liner market can be segmented into flexible drum liner, rigid drum liner and semi-rigid drum liner.

On the basis of size drum liner market can be segmented into 10 to 25 liters, 25 to 40 liters, 40 to 55 liters, and above 55 liters. On the basis of product type drum liner market can be segmented into shrink liner, round bottom liner, flat bottom liner, elastic drum liners and others. On the basis of applications drum liner market can be segmented into chemicals and flammables, adhesives, inks & coatings, food products including greases and oils, cosmetic materials, and others. On the basis of region, the global bundling film has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Growth in demand for drum liner is expected to grow steadily for several reasons. Increasing demand for flexible packaging is one of the major reason which is driving the growth of drum liner. Moreover, increasing disposable income and purchasing power of consumers are in turn expected to lead to increasing demand for convenient and cost-effective carry bags. Furthermore, existence of big and small retailers and increasing consumer preference for using cheap local products has created a highly competitive environment for big brands of drum liners. Also, increasing awareness among consumers about protecting the environment followed by strict regulatory landscape imposing bans on single use plastic bags, adoption of green and ecofriendly and reusable plastic bags & sacks is gaining traction.

Drum liner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these region, North America, and Europe is expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to huge retail industry. However, many multinational packaging companies are ramping up their investments in Asia Pacific to tap the growing needs of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region and government support towards boosting manufacturing ecosystem.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific rise in prominence has resulted in organizational changes – many new packaging entrants have emerged over the last few years, and many leading companies has set up their retail outlet in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be primarily driven by China, Japan, and India . Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness slow and steady growth over the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are expected to create market opportunities for companies involved in intravenous product packaging.