Electronic Adhesives Market – Henkel AG & Company KGaA, SIKA Group, 3M

Electronic Adhesives Market – Overview

The worldwide electronic adhesives market is portrayed by the ascent in nearness of driving players in rising economies of Asia Pacific. The locale gives massive chances to organizations occupied with generation, deal, and appropriation of electronic adhesives. Expanding number of market players have been thinking about venture into Asia Pacific as a noteworthy key move to broaden reach and fortify their situation in the worldwide market.

The electronic adhesives market is anticipated to expand due to the rise in demand for compact and lighter components in the electronic industry. Additionally, growth in penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the market. Increase in adoption of connected devices has transformed the way electronic appliances are built, giving players a significant opportunity to make the most of this trend.

The global electronic adhesives market is primarily driven by the growth in usage of electronic components in several applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, imaging devices, and aircraft. Rise in usage of connected devices and increase in trend of miniaturization of electronic devices are also boosting the demand for electronic adhesives. Other factors supporting the electronic adhesives market include rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle of consumers, and increase in consumption of automated appliances.

In terms of product, the electronic adhesives market has been divided into UV curing, thermally conductive, electrically conductive, and others (including cyanoacrylate and polyamide). The electrically conductive segment dominates the electronic adhesives market. In terms of volume and value, the segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The UV curing segment held 32.8% share of the global electronic adhesives market in 2017. It is expected to be a rapidly growing segment during the forecast period. UV curing is used due to environmental demands and manufacturing yield improvement.

Based on resin, the global electronic adhesives market has been segregated into silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and others (including polyester and polyol). Silicones are strong adhesives known for their flexibility and high temperature resistance. Their adhesion to surfaces is average, but their flexibility and durability is excellent. Based on application, the global electronic adhesives market has been classified into encapsulation, conformal coatings, wire tacking, and surface mounting. Conformal coatings and surface mounting are the leading segments of the market.

In terms of region, the global electronic adhesives market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a highly promising region of the global electronic adhesives market. The market in the region is poised to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Rise in production of consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China has significantly contributed to the demand for electronic adhesives in Asia Pacific. The market in the region has been expanding at a substantial pace owing to the high economic growth rate, development in manufacturing industries, presence of cheap labor, and increase in number of electronic adhesives-based application patents.

The report analyzes and forecasts the electronic adhesives market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global electronic adhesives market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for electronic adhesives during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the electronic adhesives market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global electronic adhesives market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the electronic adhesives market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by product, resin, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global electronic adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of product, resin, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for electronic adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual product, resin, and application of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies functioning in the global electronic adhesives market. Key players operating in the electronic adhesives market in the global include Henkel AG & Company KGaA, SIKA Group, 3M, Bostik SA, and H.B. Fuller Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated size (in terms of value and volume) of the global electronic adhesives market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, resin, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product, resin, application, and end-user industry segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.