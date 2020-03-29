Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Microwave Packaging Market

The microwave packaging market is expected to witness stupendous growth fueled by consumer demand for foods offering ease of preparation and portability for on-the-go eating. Other important factors driving the microwave packaging market are improvements in packaging structure that allow food to be heated in the package itself and served instantly and innovations that overcome limitations of microwave ovens like browning and crisping.

Freshly prepared food application segment is expected to witness the highest gains depending on its convenience and perception of higher quality compared to frozen and canned food. Frozen food will grow in demand driven by the growing interest of people in various ethnic cuisines and steam-cooked vegetables.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation Based on Product

Trays

Folding Cartons

Cups, Tubs, and Bowls

Bags and Pouches

Sleeves

Segmentation Based on Application

Fresh Prepared Foods

Frozen Foods

Shelf Stable Meals

Others

This research report on the microwave packaging industry analyzes different market segments and four major geographies, viz. – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The report provides a complete analysis of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete industry profiles of the top market players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants.

The major players in this market are American Packaging Corporation, Rock-Tenn Company, Associated Packaging Technologies, Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Ampac Packaging, LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Mullinix Packages, Inc., Packaging Concepts Inc., Printpack Inc., Fold-Pak, Rexam Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Scholle Vacumet, and others.