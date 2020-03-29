Endoscopy Devices Market: Rising Population of Affluent Patients to Drive the Market

This report on the endoscopy devices market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market in Asia Pacific. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of endoscopy devices such as rigid endoscope, flexible endoscope, capsule endoscope, robot-assisted endoscope, and endoscopic operative devices as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the endoscopy devices market in Asia Pacific with respect to the leading market segments based on major endoscopy device products and application.

The endoscopy devices market in Asia Pacific has been classified based on type of device, application, and geography (countries). Major device types include endoscopes, endoscopic operative devices, and visualization systems. Furthermore, endoscope devices include rigid endoscope, flexible endoscope, capsule endoscope, and robot-assisted endoscope. Endoscopic operative devices include energy systems, suction/irrigation systems, access devices, and operative hand instruments. Visualization systems include endoscopic ultrasound devices, standard definition (SD) visualization system, and high definition (HD) visualization systems. Based on application, the endoscopy devices market has been segmented into urology/gynecology surgeries, ENT surgeries, neuro/spinal surgeries, laparoscopy surgeries, and others. The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and country presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=488

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the endoscopy devices market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different countries. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the Asia Pacific market.

In terms of geography, the report has been segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the key countries considering 2015 as the base year.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=488

The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global market. The report also profiles key players operating in the endoscopy devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Arthrex, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, and Smith & Nephew plc.