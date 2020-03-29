“Engine Mounting Brackets Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2028” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Engine Mounting Brackets are the components of engine mounting system which are used to carry the weight of the engine within the chassis. Engine Mounting brackets help in isolating the engine and transmission systems from the vibrations that are produced by the powertrain. The design of engine mounting brackets depend upon the engine model and the type of drive. Accurate fitment and alignment of engine mounting brackets with the engine mount is the key for decreasing engine vibrations and increasing the life of engine mounts. Engine mounting brackets are made of high grade steel as it has the property of absorbing high amount of vibrations. Moreover, various types of engine mounts are used with engine mounting brackets in order to damp out the noise and vibrations like rubber mounts, vacuum controlled mounts and electromagnetic mounts. Engine mounting systems thus help in improving the performance of engine and transmission systems.

Engine Mounting Brackets Market Dynamics

Technological innovations have given a way for compact and light weight engine mounting brackets, which is anticipated to have a significant positive impact on the expected growth of engine mounting brackets market during the forecast period. Moreover, with increased demand of light weight engine mounting brackets, grey cast iron and composite materials are becoming the most preferred choice for manufacturing engine mounting brackets. Innovations in engine manufacturing and increasing demand of noiseless and highly efficient engines will further drive the expected growth of engine mounting brackets market during the assessment period.

On the flipside, the replacement cost of many engine mounting systems is high. This factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of engine mounting brackets market. Furthermore, engine mounting brackets which are manufactured from steel are heavier, this limits their application in few areas and shifts the focus on use of composite material for manufacturing of engine mounting brackets. One of the prominent shifting dynamics associated with the market is the implementation of plastic composites for manufacturing engine mounting brackets, this would supplement the expected growth of engine mounting brackets market over the forecast period. Furthermore, polyurethane bushings are extensively employed with engine mounting brackets for decreasing vibrations in and reducing the power loss thus supporting the expected incremental growth of engine mounting brackets market.

Engine Mounting BracketsMarket: Segmentation

Engine Mounting BracketsMarket can be segmented as follows.

By Engine Configuration, the market can be segmented as:

Inline Engines

V-Type Engines

W-Type Engines

Others (Flat Engines etc.)

By Vehicle Type, the market can be segmented as:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy Commercial vehicles

By Sales Channel, the market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

Engine Mounting BracketsMarket: Regional Outlook

The engine mounting brackets market goes hand in hand with the growth of the automotive industry. With increased industrialization and high economic growth across Asia Pacific region, the engine mounting brackets market is likely to witness an improved growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing aftermarket sales in the region further promotes the growth of engine mounting brackets market in the near future. Key players of the automobile industry have increased their representation in the European region as well, this has led to new innovations in the existing engine models which would lead to augmentation of engine mounting brackets market in the European region. Furthermore, steady economic growth of Middle East & Africa region would also contribute to the market growth of engine mounting brackets in this region. From the perspective of the American regions, the matured North American market has witnessed positive growth in the automotive industry while the Latin American market has endured volatility in the past but is anticipated to stabilize in the upcoming years making the prospects of the engine mounting brackets market attractive in the forecast period.

Engine Mounting Brackets Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global engine mounting brackets market are:

SK Rubber Industries

Allena Group

Toyo tire and rubber Co. Inc.

MISUMI Corporation

Kavo BV

Hangzhou EKKO Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Boge Rubber and Plastics

Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Fibet Rubber Bonding Ltd.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

