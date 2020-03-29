Explosion Proof Packaging Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2024

Explosion proof enclosure or explosion proof packaging is an isolation provided to the equipment in order to prevent contact of fire inside with the external explosive environment. The hazardous and explosive environments are very common in manufacturing industries. The packaging can be made of metallic material or nonmetallic materials such as plastic, etc. To minimize the risk of explosion or fire, the explosion proof packaging is critical for the electrical instruments. The packaging are characterized to have properties such as anti-corrosion, ability to withstand high pressure, exposure to chemicals, and other extreme conditions. They are generally used to cover automation and electrical equipments/systems in the industries.

Global Explosion Proof Packaging Market Dynamics

The global explosion proof packaging market is expected to be driven by the growing concerns and governmental regulation for safety in end use industries. The manufacturers in Europe are directed to follow the directive 94/9/EC while installing and commissioning mechanical and electrical systems in the hazardous environment. Similarly in US, the directives by NEC (National Environmental Commission) is followed. In rest of world, the compliance of the installation and commissioning of electrical systems is based on IEC (International Electro technical Commission). The trend towards minimizing the human efforts in each end use industry through automation is driving the demand and can be considered as one of the prominent driving factor for the global market.

Global Explosion Proof Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global explosion proof packaging market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa markets are expected to be the fastest growing market for explosion proof packaging due to the high industrial growth in these regions in near future. North America and Western Europe are the most prominent market in the global explosion proof packaging market.

Global Explosion Proof Packaging Market Players

The global explosion proof packaging market is mostly fragmented with number of players existing in the market. Some of the key players are Adalet, R. Stahl, Inc., BARTEC GmbH, Eaton, Pentair Equipment Protection.