Flexographic Inks Market: Global Industry Growth Drivers and Forecast Assessment 2017-2022

The global market for the flexographic inks was valued at nearly $9.9 billion in 2016, which is expected to increase to $10.3 billion by 2017 and $13.1 billion by 2022, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% for the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for flexographic inks

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Insight into the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, market and product trends, and competitive landscape

Analysis of the market by type of flexographic ink resins, by technology, by application, and by region

Discussion of the current and future trends of the market

Overview of the major patents pertaining to flexographic inks

Profiles of leading players and their key developments and strategies

Report Scope

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global flexographic ink market by resin type, technology, end-use industry and region, and discusses the distinction between the types flexographic inks in order to derive specific market estimates. The report compares conventional and emerging technologies and the importance of these technological advancements in the flexographic inks market. The report also investigates strategies adopted by the major players in the global flexographic inks market. A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the world market, chronologically as well as geographically, for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global market is segmented based on resin type, technology and end-use application.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

