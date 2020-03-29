Garage Kits Market- Consumers Need Garage Kits To Secure Their Vehicle

Garage kits is an economical alternative to usual garage setup. Garage kits consist of all required parts and auxiliary equipment which help to build a garage. Garage kits are used to park vehicles and boats. It can also be used as a storage room, fitness room, small workshop, small or big warehouse, and for wood working and project assembly. A typical garage kit is capable of accommodating one or two vehicles. Garage kits also provide vehicle security. Garage kits have become popular in recent years, due to cheap labor and material cost.

One of the major drivers of the garage kits market is cost effectiveness. Moreover, they are easy to assemble. Consumers need garage kits to secure their vehicle from harsh weather conditions such as snow, rain, wind, and sun, and from unpredictable climate changes. Garage kits also increases the resale value of the property. These factors are estimated to drive the global garage kits market during the forecast period. However, carport, an alternative to garage kits, are in demand because of its low labor cost and raw material. Compared to garage kits, carports are cheap and they can be built faster and with less effort. Moreover, carports have more variety than garage kits. Also, a carport may not need town’s approval, whereas it is not possible to build a garage without such approvals. With unique designs and affordable price, garage kits have become important to keep vehicles safe and secure.

The global garage kits market can be segmented based on type, material, application, size, and region. In terms of type, the global market can be categorized into single wide, double wide, and triple wide. Based on material, the global garage kits market can be classified into shingle, steel, lead alloy, white metal, resin, soft vinyl, plastic, and fabric. In terms of application, the global garage kits market can be categorized into households, industrial and commercial. Based on size, the global market can be classified into small, medium, and large.

Based on region, the global garage kits market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The garage kits market in North America is expanding due to growth in the residential and commercial sectors. Furthermore, increase in demand for commercial space for small scale businesses such as cross fit gyms or workshops, and construction of residential buildings across all regions are propelling the garage kits market.

Leading manufacturers operating in the global garage kits market are General Steel Buildings, DC Structures, Lincoln Steel Buildings, Studio Shed, VersaTube Building Systems, Olympia steel buildings, SingCore, Green Terra House, Absolute Steel, Worldwide Steel Buildings, Alan’s Factory Outlet, Steel Master, Carolina Carport , Bytown Lumber, Carports&More.com, Garage Buildings, Complete Sheds & Garages, US Steel Builders, Reynolds Building System, ShelterLogic and EZ Log Structures. Players in the garage kits market are anticipated to face competition due to presence of large number of global competitors. Top companies are therefore focusing on offering the most competitive wholesale pricing, manufacturing new structured innovative products, and increasing their production and research services to strengthen their presence in the global garage kits market. Additionally, few players are expanding their distribution capability worldwide by gaining more knowledge on documentation required for international shipments. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are also making efforts to enhance their product quality with the introduction of new designs. As a strategy, some manufacturers continue to expand their business by opening new stores and manufacturing facilities in targeted markets and regions.