Genome Engineering Market Segment is Expected to Remain Highly Attractive during the Forecast Period

Genome engineering is the synthetic modification of chromosomal DNA by using molecular scissors. Current advances in genome engineering are based on the programmable nucleases that can modify eukaryotic genomes. The global genome engineering market report includes the current and future prospects of the market with an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot on various segments and sub-segments. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global genome engineering market with respect to the leading market segments based on type of technology, application, end-user and geography.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the overall genome engineering market including the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five forces analysis. In addition, various analyses such as market attractiveness analysis by geography and competitive landscape by key players has also been provided. The market attractiveness analysis explains the intensity of competition in the market in different geographies. The competitive scenario between different market players is evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

The global genome engineering market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user and geography. Based on technology, the genome engineering market has been categorized into two major segments: Clustered regularly-interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), Transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), Zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) and other technologies, while the other technologies include antisense technology and recombinant AAV mediated genome engineering. Based on application, market has been segmented into Cell-line Engineering, Animal Genome Engineering, Plant genome engineering and Other Application. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academics and Clinical Research Organizations. Market revenue in terms of USD million for the period between 2013 and 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all the segments, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the genome engineering market has been categorized into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe comprises Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific comprises China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of World comprises of Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing players to expand their market share and new companies to establish their presence in the genome engineering market. The report also profiles major players in the genome engineering market on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Sangamo Biosciences, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Horizon Discovery Group Plc, and Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

