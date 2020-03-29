Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market 2019 : Industry Attractiveness And Competitive Landscape

The 3D IC and 2.5D IC market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The 3D IC and 2.5D IC market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall 3D IC and 2.5D IC industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC market. Key players profiled in the report on the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC market include TSMC (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), ASE Group (Taiwan), Amkor (U.S.), UMC (Taiwan), Stmicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics (China). Market leaders engage in strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their profit margins.

Scope of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market

In microelectronics, a three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D IC) is an integrated circuit manufactured by stacking silicon wafers or dies and interconnecting them vertically using, for instance, through-silicon vias (TSVs) or Cu-Cu connections, so that they behave as a single device to achieve performance improvements at reduced power and smaller footprint than conventional two dimensional processes.While a 2.5-dimensional integrated circuit (2.5D IC) is a package with an active electronic components (for example, a die or a chip) stacked on an interposer through conductive bumps or TSVs.

3D TSV in 3D IC and 2.5D IC market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of geographic regions, Asia-Pacific acquired largest market for 3D IC and 2.5D IC in 2018.The large market in Asia-Pacific is owing to the broad scope of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packages in various consumer electronics applications, particularly in smartphones and tablets.

The 3D IC and 2.5D IC market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3D IC and 2.5D IC.

This report presents the worldwide 3D IC and 2.5D IC market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of 3D IC and 2.5D IC for each type, primarily split into-

3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging

3D TSV

2.5D

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of 3D IC and 2.5D IC for each application, including-

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Industry sector

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Smart technologies

Medical devices

3D IC and 2.5D IC Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key 3D IC and 2.5D IC manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

