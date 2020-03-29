Global 4,4-Biphenol Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

4, 4-Biphenol is an organic compound which is a phenolic derivative of biphenyl. It is a white flaky crystal or crystalline powder, stabilizer and dye intermediate polymer, also served as important precursors for preparing alkoxy substituted biphenyl liquid crystal. 4, 4-Biphenol is an intermediate used in the manufacture of thermoplastics such as liquid crystalline polymers (LCP), polyesters, polycarbonates and polysulfones.

4, 4-Biphenol is an intermediate mainly used in the manufacture of thermoplastics such as liquid crystalline polymers (LCP), polyesters, polycarbonates and polysulfones. 4, 4-biphenol is welcomed by downstream consumers from and the industry production experiences continuous increasing trend in the recent few years. With business acquisition of 4, 4-biphenol by SI group from Songwon industrial in 2013, SI group and Honshu chemical industry is two giants of 4, 4-biphenol industry in the world.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of 4, 4-biphenol from LCP industry. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global 4,4-Biphenol market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 4,4-Biphenol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 4,4-Biphenol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SI Group

Honshu Chemical Industry

Songwon Industrial

Lengshuijiang Huafei Pharmaceutical

Jinan Great Chemical

Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical

Ruiyuan Group

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity≥99%

Purity＜99%

Segment by Application

Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP)

Polyesters

Polycarbonates

Polysulfones

