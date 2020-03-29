Global Ablation Technologies Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Medical Devices & Consumables market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Medical Devices & Consumables market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ablation Technologies market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ablation Technologies market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Ablation Technologies is the treatment that destroys tumors or unwanted material without affecting other body tissues or organs. Because of poor health or reduced organ function, these techniques are widely used to treat cancer, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. In the treatment of chronic diseases, medical ablation plays the prime role in the removal or complete destruction of abnormal tissue. Medical ablation can be done without surgery by insertion of the probe or a needle through the skin into the tumor. Ablation refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure for the destruction or removal of abnormal tissues that can cause life-threatening conditions such as cancer, atrial fibrillation, and others. The most common types of cancers treated by medical ablation are kidney (renal) cancer, liver cancer, and lung cancer.

The ablation technologies market, by type is segmented into Radiofrequency, Laser/Light, Cryoablation, Microwave, Hydrothermal and others ablation technology. In 2017, Radiofrequency is the largest market share with 54.7%, The microwave ablation technology segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

The market by application Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gynecology, Orthopedic Treatment, and others. The cancer segment is expected to command a major share of the ablation technologies market in 2017 with the market share 45.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% in 2017. Following North America; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.3% in 2017. Ablation Technologies market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, AtriCure, Dornier MedTech, Boston Scientific, AngioDynamics, etc. are the leaders of the industry. And there will be more demand in this industry and more companies enter into this industry.

As per statistics from the World Health Organization, almost 17 million deaths each year are associated with cardiovascular diseases, of which atrial defibrillation is a major disorder. Moreover, the incidence of atrial fibrillation increases with age, attacking almost 1 out of every 20 people aged 65 and above.

Further, according to WHO statistics, in 2012, above 14 million people across the world were reported to have developed new types of cancer, about 32 million people were reported to be living with different type of cancers and more than 8 million deaths were associated with cancer across the globe. As such, the consistent rise in the patient pool of cancer and cardiovascular diseases will lead to significant demand for ablation devices in the forthcoming years.

The global Ablation Technologies market is valued at 2790 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Medtronic

AtriCure

Dornier MedTech

Boston Scientific

AngioDynamics

Lumenis

Abbott

Smith & Nephew

Olympus

Johnson & Johnson

EDAP TMS

BTG

Hologic

IRIDEX

CONMED

Merit Medical

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Radiofrequency Ablation

Laser/Light Ablation

Cryoablation Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Hydrothermal Ablation

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gynecology

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ablation Technologies sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Ablation Technologies manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ablation Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ablation Technologies Manufacturers

Ablation Technologies Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ablation Technologies Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ablation Technologies market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

