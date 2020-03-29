Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

In past few years, Acoustic Wave Sensors have gained an enormous interest in sensor applications. The Acoustic Wave have been widely used in different industries and will continue to gain more importance in the foreseeable future. The development of new technologies such as micro technology and Micro Electro Mechanical System is one of the factor which is driving the growth of Acoustic Wave Sensor Market. Moreover, the advantages of Acoustic Wave Sensor devices such as high resolution, inherent high sensitivity, high stability and ability to perform well in low frequencies is one of the factors which is fueling the growth of Acoustic Wave Sensor market. Also, the technological advancement will propel the demand of Acoustic Wave Sensors in various segments such as consumer electronics and automobile segment.

Acoustic Wave Sensors are considered to be an essential division of micro-electromechanical systems that works on the theory of modulating surface acoustic waves which senses the physical phenomenon. Acoustic Wave Sensors are used to convert electrical signal into mechanical waves and it is used in various fields such as signal processing, sensing and others. The Acoustic Wave Sensors are anticipated to replace the conventional product in various application segments owing to its passive nature, wireless operation and lesser response time.

Acoustic Wave Sensors: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The technological advancement in sensing technologies and the need to replace older products are the significant factors driving the growth of Acoustic Wave Sensors market. Moreover, the increasing needs and growing adoption of Acoustic Wave Sensors by various industries such as automobile, military, healthcare and others is the major factor which is driving the growth of Acoustic Wave Sensors market.

Apart from this, the increasing demand of Acoustic Wave Sensors for security and surveillance in various industry verticals is fueling the growth of Acoustic Wave Sensors market. The low manufacturing cost and technological advantages of Acoustic Wave Sensors over the conventional products are the factors which are supporting the growing demands for Acoustic Wave Sensors.

Challenges

As Acoustic Wave Sensors requires several processes and technologies, therefore, the compatibility of Acoustic Wave Sensors with other products is one of the major challenge which may hinders the growth of Acoustic Wave Sensors market. Also, the replacement of Sensors in conventional technology by Acoustic Wave Sensor is the major challenge in Acoustic Wave Sensor market.

Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Acoustic Wave Sensors on the basis of propagation mode:

Surface Acoustic Wave Sensor

Rayleigh Surface Wave Sensors

Shear-horizontal surface Acoustic Wave Sensors

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors

Thickness shear mode resonators

Shear-horizontal Acoustic plate mode sensors

Segmentation of Acoustic Wave Sensors on the basis of Vertical:

Military

Automobile

Industrial

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Others

Acoustic Wave Sensors: Competition Landscape

Key Contracts

In September 2015, SENSeOR and FEMTO-ST inaugurated a common research laboratory called Physical Acoustics, which is dedicated for a research in the field of Surface and Bulk Acoustic Waves, Sensors and Sensing Systems.

In May 2015, General Electric and Transense Technologies entered into partnership in order to develop new instrumentation applications by utilizing their wireless, passive surface acoustic wave measurement technologies.

Key players

The Prominent players in Acoustic Wave Sensors market are Honeywell International Inc., Seimens AG, Electronic Sensor Technology, General Electric, CTS Corporation, Transense Technology plc, AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, SENSeOR Sas, Vectron International Inc., and others.

Acoustic Wave Sensors: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, APAC is anticipated to be the largest and fastest growing market for Acoustic Wave Sensors due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies and growing integration of acoustic wave sensors in automobile applications. North America is anticipated to be the second largest market of Acoustic Wave Sensors due to the presence of various key players in this region.

Europe and Latin America also offers potential growth opportunities in Acoustic Wave Sensors market due the rise in advance technologies and high adoption of acoustic wave sensors in various verticals such as automotive and food & beverages.

