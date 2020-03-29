In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-acrylic-sheets-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025



Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.

Acrylic sheets have a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 45.92% of market share. Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp and Polycasa are the tycoons of acrylic sheets. Evonik is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 14.60% in 2016.

Compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers.

Building and Construction accounted for the largest market with about 27.77% of the global consumption volume for acrylic sheets in 2016.

In summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Acrylic Sheets market is valued at 5270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylic Sheets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylic Sheets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Donchamp

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

GARY Acrylic Xishun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet

Segment by Application

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-acrylic-sheets-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com