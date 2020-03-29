Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Medical Care market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Medical Care market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate, around 17 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases.

Ischemic stroke is caused by a dysfunction in the supply of blood to the brain due to emboli, thrombus or atherosclerosis occurring in cerebral arteries. Heart attacks and strokes respectively account for the highest number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases, globally. The statistics of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that about 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes. Stroke is one of the leading cause of long term disability, occurring at a higher rate in the old age population.

In 2017, the global Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Cordis

Philips

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Stryker

Genentech

Merck

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Carotid Ultrasound

Cerebral Angiography

Electrocardiography

Echocardiography

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Tissue Plasminogen Activator

Anticoagulant

Antiplatelet

Antihypertensive

