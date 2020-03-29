Global AES Resin Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

AES resin (acrylonitrile EPDM rubber/styrene copolymer) has excellent weather resistance, even if long time exposure to ultraviolet light, moisture, rain, outdoor light and ozone conditions without coating as well as the physical stability. Especially suitable for coating used directly in the outdoor.

ABS resin has excellent formability, impact resistance and gloss properties, but due to the use of butadiene rubber in synthesis of ABS in containing a double bond structure, so easy to decomposition of ultraviolet radiation, heat and oxidation. So AES is made without a double bond structure to overcome the flaw of ABS and AES is a kind of excellent weatherability resin increasingly used in automobile, household appliances, electronics and outdoor decoration. Automobile is the biggest applied field maybe for the automobile market is huge and the demand of resin in rearview mirror, tires and other parts is big. In 2016, the sale volumes in automobile are 6574 MT, taking 37.93%.

According to the different properties, AES can be divided into general grade, high impact grade, heat resistant grade and other. General grade is used most widely and the price is the lowest, in 2016, about 47.59% of the global sale volumes are general grade.

Japan, USA, Europe and China are the main consuming regions, Japan is the biggest consuming region in the world, in 2016 consuming 8196 MT AES resin. USA is the second biggest consuming region and consumed 3146 MT in 2016.

The global AES Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AES Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AES Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Techno Polymer

UMG

Nippon A&L

A. Schulman

Romira

Kumho Sunny

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Grade

High Impact Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Automobile

Household Appliances

Electronics

Outdoor Decoration

Other

