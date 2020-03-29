Global Alkanolamide Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Alkanolamides are a class of nonionic surfactants that include Monoethanolamide and Diethanolamide chemistries and are commonly used in chemical compounding applications as humectants, conditioners, emulsifiers, wetting agents, thickeners, foam stabilizers, and more. Alkanolamides are typically used in Personal Care Products, cosmetic, and toiletry applications as well as houshold, institutional and industrial (HI&I) applications in a wide range of products.

Alkanolamide industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world alkanolamide industry.

In consumption market, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 61.42% of the global consumption volume in total.

The major raw materials for alkanolamide are palm oil, coconut oil, ethanolamine, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of alkanolamide. The production cost of alkanolamide is also an important factor which could impact the price of alkanolamide.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Alkanolamide market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alkanolamide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alkanolamide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lubrizol

AkzoNobel

Colonial Chemical

Stepan

Ele Corporation

Enaspol

Kao

Kawaken

Miwon Commercial

K & FS

Zhejiang Zanyu

Kemei Chemical

Jiangsu Haian

Haijie Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coconut Oil Base Alkanolamide

Palm Oil Base Alkanolamide

Others

Segment by Application

Personal Care Products

Industrial Applications

Daily Washing Products

