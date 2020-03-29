Global Alpha Pinene Industry Depth Survey 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

α-Pinene is an organic compound of the terpene class, one of two isomers of pinene. It is an alkene and it contains a reactive four-membered ring. It is found in the oils of many species of many coniferous trees, notably the pine. It is also found in the essential oil of rosemary and Satureja myrtifolia. Both enantiomers are known in nature; (1S,5S)- or (−)-α-pinene is more common in European pines, whereas the (1R,5R)- or (+)-α-isomer is more common in North America. The racemic mixture is present in some oils such as eucalyptus oil and orange peel oil.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Alpha Pinene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alpha Pinene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alpha Pinene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arizona Chemical(Kraton)

DRT

IFF

Symrise

Socer Brasil

Yasuhara Chemica

Sociedad de Resinas Naturales

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem

Sky Dragon Forest Chemical

Zhongbang Chemicals

Xinghua Natural Spice

GuangDong Pine Forest Perfume

Dongping Flavor & Fragrances

Yunnan Linyuan Perfume

Privi Organics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

≥95%

<95%

Segment by Application

Aroma Chemicals

Adhesive & Tire Resins

Solvents & Cleaners

Others

