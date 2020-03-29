Global Aluminum Billets Market, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum billets are a kind of aluminum products. It has the best performance in terms of surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in transportation industry, packaging industry, construction industry, electronics industry.

Aluminum billets have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in transportation industry, packaging industry, construction industry, electronics industry. Construction industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 66.34% of the consumption in 2016.

The production of aluminum billets is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America. China is the largest production of aluminum billets in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years.

The global Aluminum Billets market is valued at 46100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 63100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminum Billets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Billets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Alcoa

EGA

Yinhai Aluminum

Xinfa Group

Norsk Hydro

Alba

Chalco

SNTO

Noranda Aluminum

Glencore

Matalco

Jiangyin Tianyang Metal

Wanji

Kumz

Aluar

Henan Haihuang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum Billets Series 1000

Aluminum Billets Series 3000

Aluminum Billets Series 6000

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

