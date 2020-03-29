Global Ammonia Alum Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ammonia-alum-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025
Ammonium alum has the formula NH4Al(SO4)2•12H2O. Ammonium alum is used for many of the same purposes as potassium alum and soda alum. Ammonium alum finds applications in tanning, dyeing textiles, making textiles flame retardant, in the manufacture of porcelain cements and vegetable glues, in water purification and in some deodorants.
The classification of ammonia alum includes ammonia alum powder and ammonia alum granules, and the proportion of ammonia alum powder in 2016 is about 66%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Ammonia alum is widely used in water treatment, pharmaceutical field, food field and other field. The most proportion of Ammonia alum is water treatment, and the consumption proportion is about 40% in 2016.
China region is the largest supplier of ammonia alum, with a production market share nearly 90% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of ammonia alum, enjoying production market share nearly 3% in 2016.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 86% in 2016. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 3.5%.
The global Ammonia Alum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ammonia Alum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammonia Alum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HengyangJianheng
ZiboYiqiang
Jiangsu Zhongya
Zibo Dazhong Chemical
Zibo Guangzhenglvyan
Hubei Hongyunlong
Pengcheng Chemical
Landing Chemical
Zibo east MAO
Assent
National Chemical
AMAR NARAIN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ammonia Alum Powder
Ammonia Alum Granules
Segment by Application
Water Treatment
Pharmaceutical Field
Food Field
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ammonia-alum-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com