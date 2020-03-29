Global Ammonia Alum Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ammonium alum has the formula NH4Al(SO4)2•12H2O. Ammonium alum is used for many of the same purposes as potassium alum and soda alum. Ammonium alum finds applications in tanning, dyeing textiles, making textiles flame retardant, in the manufacture of porcelain cements and vegetable glues, in water purification and in some deodorants.

The classification of ammonia alum includes ammonia alum powder and ammonia alum granules, and the proportion of ammonia alum powder in 2016 is about 66%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Ammonia alum is widely used in water treatment, pharmaceutical field, food field and other field. The most proportion of Ammonia alum is water treatment, and the consumption proportion is about 40% in 2016.

China region is the largest supplier of ammonia alum, with a production market share nearly 90% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of ammonia alum, enjoying production market share nearly 3% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 86% in 2016. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 3.5%.

The global Ammonia Alum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ammonia Alum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammonia Alum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

