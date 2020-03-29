Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-oil-tempered-spring-steel-wires-market-share-and-growth-2019
Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire is a cold drawn, heat treated wire. The process of tempering increases the strength and hardness of the wire without making the wire more brittle. Tempering makes oil tempered wire perfect for springs and wire forms.
This oil tempered wire have excellent properties as spring material, and is used as various springs for the automobile such as the valve springs of the engine, the clutch springs, the transmission springs, and the suspension springs.
Now, Asia-Pacific is becoming the motivation of the world economy, so more attention will be paid to this area. Also, the automotive industry is developing with the growth rate of round 5%, we have the confidence that Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire industry will constantly be a good choice for investors.
The global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market is valued at 1320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Suzuki Garphyttan
Kiswire
KOBELCO
POSCO
NETUREN
BAOSTEEL
Shanghai NETUREN
Zhengzhou Sinosteel
Bekaert
Haina Special Steel
Sugita
Sumitomo (SEI)
Jiangsu Shenwang
Jiangsu Jinji
American Spring Wire
Tianjin Kay Jill
Suncall
Hunan Shuangwei
Tianjin Dihua
PENGG AUSTRIA
Nanjing Soochow
Shinko Wire
Shougang Special Steel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Fatigue Wire
Medium Fatigue Wire
Other Wire
Segment by Application
Valve Spring
Suspension Spring
Other Spring
