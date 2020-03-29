Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Share and Growth 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire is a cold drawn, heat treated wire. The process of tempering increases the strength and hardness of the wire without making the wire more brittle. Tempering makes oil tempered wire perfect for springs and wire forms.

This oil tempered wire have excellent properties as spring material, and is used as various springs for the automobile such as the valve springs of the engine, the clutch springs, the transmission springs, and the suspension springs.

Now, Asia-Pacific is becoming the motivation of the world economy, so more attention will be paid to this area. Also, the automotive industry is developing with the growth rate of round 5%, we have the confidence that Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire industry will constantly be a good choice for investors.

The global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market is valued at 1320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Suzuki Garphyttan

Kiswire

KOBELCO

POSCO

NETUREN

BAOSTEEL

Shanghai NETUREN

Zhengzhou Sinosteel

Bekaert

Haina Special Steel

Sugita

Sumitomo (SEI)

Jiangsu Shenwang

Jiangsu Jinji

American Spring Wire

Tianjin Kay Jill

Suncall

Hunan Shuangwei

Tianjin Dihua

PENGG AUSTRIA

Nanjing Soochow

Shinko Wire

Shougang Special Steel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Fatigue Wire

Medium Fatigue Wire

Other Wire

Segment by Application

Valve Spring

Suspension Spring

Other Spring

