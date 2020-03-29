In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bifenthrin-industry-analysis-report-2019



Bifenthrin is a pyrethroid insecticide used primarily against the red imported fire ant by influencing its nervous system. It has a high toxicity to aquatic organisms.

Meanwihile, Bifenthrin is a pyrethroid insecticide. Pyrethroids are synthetic compounds made to mimic the pyrethrins that are refined from chemicals found in chrysanthemum flowers. Bifenthrin is a broad-spectrum insecticide that works by interfering with a nerve cell’s ability to send a normal signal by jamming open tiny gates on the cell that need to open and close rapidly to carry the message.

In the world wide, Bifenthrin manufactures mainly distribute in China and North America. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Yangnong Chemical and Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical, both have large production capacity. As to western countries，the companies there usually import Bifenthrin for the manufacture of pesticides and insect repellent.

The global Bifenthrin market is valued at 160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bifenthrin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bifenthrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yangnong Chemical

Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical

Jiangsu Chunjiang Agrochemical

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

FMC

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.95

0.97

Other

Segment by Application

Cotton

Rice

Fruit Tree

Other

