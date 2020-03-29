Global Building and Construction Plastics Regional Outlook 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plastics are used in a growing range of building and construction applications, including insulation, piping, window frames and Residential design.

In application, Building and Construction Plastics downstream is wide used in Building and Construction and recently Building and Construction Plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the Building and Construction Plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for Residential, which accounts for nearly 68.19% of total downstream consumption of Building and Construction Plastics in global.

The global Building and Construction Plastics market is valued at 82300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 124500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Building and Construction Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building and Construction Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

BASF

DOW

Borealis

DSM

Solvay

Arkema

PetroChina

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Dragon Building Products

Sinomach General

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoplastics

Thermosetting Plastics

Segment by Application

Residential

Industry

