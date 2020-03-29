Global Butyl Rubber Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Butyl rubber is the foundation of today’s butyl rubber technology. Butyl rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of butyl rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping.

Butyl rubber can be compounded with fillers and other modifiers and then vulcanized into practical rubber products. Owing to its excellent air retention, butyl rubber is the preferred material for inner tubes in all but the largest sizes. It also plays an important part in the inner liners of tubeless tires. (Because of poor tread durability, all-butyl tires have not proved successful.) IIR is also used for many other automobile components, including window strips, because of its resistance to oxidation. Its resistance to heat has made it indispensable in tire manufacture, where it forms the bladders that retain the steam or hot water used to vulcanize tires.

The market for butyl rubber is highly concentrated with limited players. The largest producers of butyl rubber in the worldwide are ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, JSR, Sibur, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material and Panjin Heyun Group. Production of butyl rubber is North America. Europe, Japan and China are also major producing area of butyl rubber. Since the production of butyl rubber requires high technical experience, the competition would be moderate in the future.

The global Butyl Rubber market is valued at 4390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Butyl Rubber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butyl Rubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Sibur

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular Butyl Rubber

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber

Brominated Butyl Rubber

Segment by Application

Tire

Medical Materials

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

