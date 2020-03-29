Global Calcium Aluminate Cement Regional Outlook 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium aluminate cement is cement formed from the combination of limestone and Calcium aluminates, “alumina cements” or “high alumina cements” are obtained by the reaction at high temperature of lime (from limestone) and alumina (contained in natural minerals like Calcium Aluminate). The product obtained after cooling is a hard mineral: calcium aluminate clinker.

As large demand of high-quality products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-quality. Currently, the Chinese calcium Aluminate cement industry does not only begin to transit to high-quality calcium Aluminate cement products, but still extended in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Calcium Aluminate Cement market is valued at 1090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Calcium Aluminate Cement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Aluminate Cement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Almatis

Kerneos

Çimsa

Calucem

Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials

Fengrun Metallurgy Material

RWC

Caltra Nederland

U.S. Electrofused Minerals

Shree Harikrushna Industries

Gorka Cement (Poland)

Denka Company (Japan)

Carborundum Universal Limited (India)

Calderys (India)

Cementos Molins Industrial S.A (Spain)

Elfusa

Union

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CA40

CA50

CA60

CA70

CA80

Segment by Application

Refractory

Building Chemistry

Technical Concrete

Pipe & Waste Water

Mining

