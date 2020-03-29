Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Sizes 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cannabidiol-oil-cbd-oil-market-sizes-2019
Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.
The global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 39.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kazmira
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Freedom Leaf
Green Roads
Medical Marijuana
Folium Biosciences
HempLife Today
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
CBD American Shaman
NuLeaf Naturals
Select Oil
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria
Emblem Cannabis Oils
Whistler
The Lab
Absolute Terps
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hemp-derived Type
Marijuana-derived Type
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cannabidiol-oil-cbd-oil-market-sizes-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com