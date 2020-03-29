Global Carbon Block Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carbon block is mainly comprised of activated carbon granules and a binding agent that allows the carbon granules to maintain a static position relative to each other. Carbon blocks, which were first introduced in the early 1970’s, are one of the most effective and widely used technologies in the Point Of Use (POU) drinking water treatment industry. Solid carbon blocks, or simply carbon blocks, are employed either as standalone treatment methods or in conjunction with other filtration technologies.

According to the manufacturing process, carbon block can be divided into extruded type and compressed type. Extruded type is the most preferred one, with 66.06% share in 2017.

The global Carbon Block market is valued at 1440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Block volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Block market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Marmon

Multipure

CB Tech

American Carbon Block

AXEON

Omnipure

Pentek

Aquafilter

Aquaphor

Coco Carbon

Altwell Tech

Handok Cleantec

3AC

Siam Cast Nylon

BEATUS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Extruded Type

Compressed Type

Segment by Application

POE Water Treatment

POU Water Treatment

