Global Cobalt Powder Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

This report studies the Cobalt Powder market, Cobalt powder is one of the main product forms of non-ferrous metal cobalt. Gray irregular powder, soluble in acid, magnetic, easily oxidized in humid air.

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Cobalt Powder product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China and EU. The main market players are Umicore, Freeport Cobalt, Hanrui Cobalt and Green Eco-Manufacturer. In the past five years, the sales volume of Cobalt Powder increased to from 9.5 K MT in 2012 to 11 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 4%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is stable relatively. EU is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and recover of economy. However, China is also an important consumer country.

Cobalt Powder can be classified as two types according to the purity, include 99.8% Grade, and 99.3% Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 40% of the Cobalt Powder market is Carbide industry, 32% is used in Superalloy industry. The downstream market demand is from Superalloy field.

The global Cobalt Powder market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cobalt Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cobalt Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Umicore

Freeport Cobalt

Hanrui Cobalt

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Bailuoda (Umicore)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.998

0.993

Other

Segment by Application

Carbide

Superalloy

Battery

Magnetic Material

Other

