Global Coke Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Coke is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off.

The Coke industry is held by China, India and Japanese companies. China became the biggest producer and exporter of metallurgical coke many years ago. China has the world’s largest steel output. As a result, China has become the world’s largest consumer.

China has the world’s largest coke production capacity, also the most manufacturers, industry concentration is very low. Because the downstream customers are relatively single, mostly for contract manufacturing.

However, as the global demand for metallurgical coke is declining, which indirectly results in the price of metallurgical coke dropping. Especially in 2015, it mainly affected by the declining downstream steel industry market. Manufacturers have long been in a negative profit position. However, with the 2017 steel market picking-up. The increase in downstream demand led to a rebound in market prices.

As the steel industry in China reshuffled, excess capacity was continuously removed. The overall operating rate has been improved. We estimate that Metallurgical Coke consumption will continues to increase at a rate of 1.71% in the following 6 years.

The global Coke market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coke volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Tata Steel

SunCoke Energy

JSW Group

United States Steel

BlueScope

ABC Coke

Gujarat NRE Coke

Hickman, Williams & Company

Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company

Haldia Coke

Baosteel

Ansteel

Wisco

Risun

Sunlight Coking

Taiyuan Coal Gasfication

Shanxi Coking Coal

Lubao-Group

Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blast Furnace Coke

Nut Coke

Buckwheat Coke

Coke Breeze

Coke Dust

Segment by Application

Steel

Foundry Industry

Other

