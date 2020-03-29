Global Copper Strips Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Copper is a light metal with outstanding malleable and ductile properties. It possesses high thermal and electrical conductivity. It is widely used in numerous industrial and antibacterial applications high malleability property of copper and ease of application in machineries during fabrication procedures enables high production rate of precise copper strips at relatively lower cost as compared to its substitutes.

The copper most commonly used for strip applications complies with ASTM B370. It consists of 99.9 percent copper, and is available in six tempers designated by ASTM B370 as: 060 (soft), H00 (cold rolled), H01 (cold rolled, high yield), H02 (half hard), H03 (three quarter hard), and H04 (hard). Thin copper strips perfect for using with mosaics and many other crafts, and various other applications including electrical and DIY projects.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Copper Strips market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Copper Strips in 2017.

In the industry, Aurubis profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Mitsubishi Shindoh and EGM Group ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 8.66%, 7.59% and 7.44% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The global Copper Strips market is valued at 13300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Copper Strips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Copper Strips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aurubis

Mitsubishi Shindoh

EGM Group

KME

CNMC

CHALCO

Wieland

Anhui Xinke

MKM

Poongsan

GB Holding

Xingye Copper

Jintian Group

Dowa Metaltech

Furukawa Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thickness >10mm

Thickness 6-10mm

Thickness <6mm

Segment by Application

Machinery Industry

Electronic Industry

Architecture and Art

Others

