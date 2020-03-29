Global Copper Trends and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-copper-trends-and-forecast-2019
Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.
For industry structure analysis, the Copper industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 12 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Copper industry.
Asia-Pacific occupied 74.26% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 13.44% and 7.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Copper producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
Although the market competition of Copper is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Copper and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global Copper market is valued at 196500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 291900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Copper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Copper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aurubis
Jiangxi Copper
Golden Dragon
Wieland
KME Group
Jintian Group
IUSA
Mueller
Poongsan
TNMG
MKM
Mitsubishi Materials
Hailiang Group
Luvata
CHALCO
Jinchuan Group
Anhui Xinke
Marmon
Xingye Copper
KGHM
Furukawa Electric
Diehl Group
CNMC
HALCOR Group
Olin Brass
IBC Advanced Alloy
ChangChun Group
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Dowa Metaltech
Nan Ya Plastics
Sun Cable
Wolverine Tube
Chunlei Copper
Valjaonica bakra Sevojno
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rods & Wires
Plates & Strips
Tubes
Other
Segment by Application
Electrical Industry
Transportation Industry
Machinery and Metallurgy Industry
Architecture and Art
Other
