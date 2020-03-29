In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-copper-trends-and-forecast-2019



Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

For industry structure analysis, the Copper industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 12 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Copper industry.

Asia-Pacific occupied 74.26% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 13.44% and 7.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Copper producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Although the market competition of Copper is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Copper and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Copper market is valued at 196500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 291900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Copper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Copper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

Golden Dragon

Wieland

KME Group

Jintian Group

IUSA

Mueller

Poongsan

TNMG

MKM

Mitsubishi Materials

Hailiang Group

Luvata

CHALCO

Jinchuan Group

Anhui Xinke

Marmon

Xingye Copper

KGHM

Furukawa Electric

Diehl Group

CNMC

HALCOR Group

Olin Brass

IBC Advanced Alloy

ChangChun Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Dowa Metaltech

Nan Ya Plastics

Sun Cable

Wolverine Tube

Chunlei Copper

Valjaonica bakra Sevojno

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rods & Wires

Plates & Strips

Tubes

Other

Segment by Application

Electrical Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

Architecture and Art

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-copper-trends-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com