In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-corian-acrylic-solid-surface-trends-and-forecast-2019



Acrylic solid surface is a man-made material usually composed of a combination of marble dust, bauxite, acrylic, epoxy or polyester resins and pigments. It is most frequently used for seamless countertop installations. Solid Surface Top Seamless Integral Kitchen Sink, Integral Cove Slash with Wall Panel. Solid surface was first introduced by DuPont in 1967 under the name of Corian.

The world corian acrylic solid surface production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The world corian acrylic solid surface sales will increase at a growth rate of about 4.55%. The main consumption region will be in North America and Asia-Pacific.

The global Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market is valued at 2030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corian Acrylic Solid Surface volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Lion Chemtech

LG Hausys

Lottechem

Hanwha

DURASEIN

ARISTECH SURFACES

Swan

Wilsonart

Monerte Surfaces Materials

Gelandi

KingKonree International

SYSTEMPOOL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Casting Molding Solid Surface

Extrusion Molding Solid Surface

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Hotels

Private Households

Other

