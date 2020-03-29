Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Analysis & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cosmetics are not allowed to have drug effects. So in cosmetics, the term “active ingredient” is a marketing term for an ingredient that people believe has some effect but is not legally allowed to. For example, some marketers say Vitamin C is an active ingredient for skin lightening.

For the production, Europe is the largest production region contributing to nearly 42% market share in 2017. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Clariant

Evonik

DSM

Dow

Symrise

Croda

Seppic

Ashland

Solvay

Gattefosse

Eastman

AkzoNobel

Elementis

Lubrizol

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Lonza

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Moisturizers

Anti-ageing

Exfoliators

Antimicrobial

UV Filters

Skin-Lightening Agent

Other

Segment by Application

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Other

