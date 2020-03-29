Global Dibasic Ester (DBE) Industry Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dibasic Esters (DBE), also known as DMEs (dimethyl esters), are chemical compounds composed of a mixture of three dibasic esters namely: dimethyl adipate (DMA), dimethyl glutarate(DMG) and dimethyl succinate (DMS).
Global production of dibasic esters is 284.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 161.0 K MT in 2013. China is the largest base of dibasic esters globally with the share of 43.82% in 2017, followed by North America with 27.94% share.
The global Dibasic Ester (DBE) market is valued at 330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dibasic Ester (DBE) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dibasic Ester (DBE) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
INVISTA
Solvay
Ascend Materials
Radici Group
Chemoxy
Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology
Jiangsu Euiomoda
Changle YIli Chemical
Sanmu Chemical
Henan Jiusheng Chemical
Jiangsu Hualun
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
DMA
DMG
DMS
Mixed DBE
Segment by Application
Coating
Paint Stripper
Industrial Cleaner
Plasticizers
Other
