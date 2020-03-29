Global Edible Oils Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Edible Oils are fat used in frying, baking, and other types of cooking. It is also used in food preparation and flavouring not involving heat, such as salad dressings and bread dips, and in this sense might be more accurately termed edible oil.

Edible Oils are typically a liquid at room temperature, although some oils that contain saturated fat, such as coconut oil, palm oil and palm kernel oil are solid.

The chinese market for edible oils has been in mature status for the past years. Edible oils has been used by people for thousands of years, and the use of edible oils has also been recognized in many areas. Additionally, as the improvement of the living standards of Chinese people, the types of healthier and more nutritious edible oils have also been imported in large quantities. Based on China’s national conditions, the use of vegetable oils dominates the Chinese edible oil market, accounting for approximately 91.33% of total consumption in 2017.

The global Edible Oils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Edible Oils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Edible Oils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wilmar International

Liangyou Group

Lu-Hua

Jiusan Group

Hopefull Grain & Oil Group

Cargill Investments

Xiamen Zhongsheng

SanXing Group

Standard Food

Xiwang Food

Lamsoon

Jiangxi Luyuan Oil Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed/Canola Oil

Peanut Oil

Palm Oil

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Cooking for Family

Cooking for Commercial

Others

