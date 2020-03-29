Global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Share and Growth 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic grade phosphoric acid belongs to high purity phosphoric acid. It is widely used in large-scale integrated circuits, thin-film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and other microelectronics industry. It is mainly used for chip cleaning and etching. The lower purity is mainly used for the cleaning of liquid crystal panel parts (Panel Level). High purity for cleaning and engraving of electronic wafer production processes (IC Level). Electronic grade phosphoric acid can also be used to prepare high-purity phosphate, but also high-purity organic phosphorus products, the main raw material, also can be used as ultra-high purity reagents and fiber glass raw materials.

In 2016, the global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 64.54% of global consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid.

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid downstream is wide and recently Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cleaning, Etching and Others. Globally, the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cleaning and Etching. Cleaning and Etching accounts for nearly 95.61% of total downstream consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid in global.

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid can be mainly divided into Panel Level, IC Level and Others which Panel Level captures about 60.71% of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid.

The global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Solvay

ICL Performance Products

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

Rasa Industries

Honeywell

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Chengxing Group

Yunphos (Taixing) Chemical

Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success PHOS-Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Panel Level

IC Level

Others

Segment by Application

Cleaning

Etching

Others

