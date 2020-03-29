Global Facade Sandwich Panels Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-facade-sandwich-panels-manufacturers-profiles-market-size-and-market-share-2019
Sandwich panels are made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Facade sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as wall.
Facade Sandwich Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large United States firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Meanwhile there are 3 giant players in this market; Kingspan enjoys over 25% of the United States market, followed by NCI Building Systems and Nucor. Other leading companies are TATA Steel, Metecno, ArcelorMittal, Isopan, Vicwest and Green Span Profiles.
The global Facade Sandwich Panels market is valued at 7760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Facade Sandwich Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Facade Sandwich Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kingspan
Metecno
Assan Panel
Isopan
NCI Building Systems
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
RigiSystems
Silex
Isomec
GCS
Zhongjie Group
AlShahin
Nucor Building Systems
Tonmat
Marcegaglia
Italpannelli
Alubel
Changzhou Jingxue
Ruukki
Balex
Hoesch
Dana Group
Multicolor
Zamil Vietnam
BCOMS
Pioneer India
Panelco
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
EPS Sandwich Panels
PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels
Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels
PF Sandwich Panels
Segment by Application
Building Wall
Building Roof
Cold Storage
