Global Fatty Acids Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A fatty acid is a carboxylic acid with a long aliphatic chain, which is either saturated or unsaturated. Most naturally occurring fatty acids have an unbranched chain of an even number of carbon atoms, from 4 to 28.
Asia is the largest fatty acid–consuming region in the world. China is driving consumption in the region, with over 29.92% of global total consumption and a high average annual growth rate expected over the forecast period. China is expected to account for 32.66% of global consumption by 2028. The main use for fatty acids in Asia is for soap production.
The global Fatty Acids market is valued at 9870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fatty Acids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fatty Acids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Wilmar
Klk
Ioi
Musim Mas
Oleon
Kao
Permata Hijau Group
Pacific Oleochemicals
Ecogreen
Teck Guan
Pt.Cisadane Raya
Emery Oleochemicals
Southern Acids
Pt.Sumi Asih
Bakrie Group
Soci
Godrej Industries
Shuangma Chemical
Dongma Oil
Zhejiang Zanyu
Cambridge Olein
Shanghai Soap
Akzonobel(Shandong Base)
Sichuan Tianyu
Jinda Shuangpeng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Unsaturated Fatty Acids
Saturated Fatty Acids
Segment by Application
Soap & Detergent
Fatty Amine and Fatty Amide
Fatty Acid Ester
Rubber
Others
