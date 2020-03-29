Global Ferroelectric Materials Industry Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ferroelectricity is the phenomenon where spontaneous electric polarization of the material takes place. Ferroelectricity is used in various fields of electronics. The materials exhibiting the phenomenon of Ferroelectricity are called Ferroelectric Materials.

The industry is highly concentration. Most manufacturers are distributed in Japan. Japan dominated producer of Ferroelectric Materials. Japan is the largest market segment of Ferroelectric Materials, with a consumption market share nearly 34.47% in 2016, followed by China.

Sakai Chemical, Nippon Chemical, Fuji Titanium and Ferro occupy the majority of Ferroelectric Materials market, among which Sakai Chemical had the largest market share of about 33.23% for production in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 67.53% of the market in 2016.

There are three main manufacturing processes: solid phase method, oxalate method and hydrothermal synthesis. Solid phase method is the traditional production craft, and uniform fine particles are not easily obtained.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Ferroelectric Materials market is valued at 440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ferroelectric Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ferroelectric Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sakai Chemical

Nippon Chemical

Ferro

Fuji Titanium

Shandong Sinocera

KCM

Shanghai Dian Yang

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Barium Titanate

Others

Segment by Application

Ceramic Capacitor

PTC Thermistor

Other

