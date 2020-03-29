Global Food Gelatin Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-food-gelatin-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019
Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener.
Europe dominated the global gelatin market in terms of volume, accounting for 33.5% of the overall market in 2017. Germany, France, Belgium, and UK, the key regional markets in Europe are expected to witness a surge in gelatin demand owing to a favorable regulatory scenario and high consumer awareness. USA gelatin market reached 96.5 K MT in 2017.
The global Food Gelatin market is valued at 2870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Food Gelatin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Gelatin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rousselot
Gelita
PB Gelatins
Nitta Gelatin
Gelatines Weishardt
Sterling Gelatin
Jellice
Baotou Dongbao Bio-tech
Qinghai Gelatin
Trobas Gelatine
BBCA Gelatin
Qunli Gelatin Chemical
Lapi Gelatine
Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
Yasin Gelatin
Italgelatine
Junca Gelatines
Narmada Gelatines
India Gelatine & Chemicals
Sam Mi Industrial
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Skin Gelatin
Bone Gelatin
Halal Gelatin
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-food-gelatin-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com