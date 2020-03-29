Global Fucoidan Market Study Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fucoidan, present in brown algae just like hondawara, was discovered in 1913 by Professor Kylin of Uppsala University in Sweden as a source of sliminess of kombu. Initially named “fucoijin,” the substance subsequently became known as “fucoidan” based on the international naming convention on sugars.

Fucoidan is a specific source of sliminess only found in brown algae such as kombu, wakame (mekabu) and mozuku, and a type of water-soluble dietary fiber. Chemically, fucoidan is a high-molecular polysaccharide whose main constituent is sulfated fucose. In addition to fucose, the saccharide chain that constitutes fucoidan also includes galactose, mannose, xylose and uronic acid. The name “fucoidan” does not represent substances of a given structure, but it is a general term that refers to high-molecular polysaccharides whose main constituent is fucose.

Asia is the largest consumption region. In 2017, it consumed 6751 kg fucoidan. China and Japan are separately the first and second largest consumption country in Asia. In 2017, China consumed 38.54% of Asia total fucoidan. USA is another large consumption country globally. In 2017, USA consumed 5248 Kg fucoidan, which take a share of 36.32%.

The global Fucoidan market is valued at 30 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 38 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fucoidan volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fucoidan market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kanehide

Kamerycah

Takara

Yaizu Suisankagaku

FMC

Fucoidan Force

Seaherb

Haerim Fucoidan

Marinova

FucoHiQ

Jeezao

Qingdao Rongde

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder Type

Capsule Type

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Health Care Products

Cosmetics

