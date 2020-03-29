Global Fuel Additives Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fuel Additives is used in heavy fuel oil to control high temperature corrosion and ash fouling of gas turbine hot section components.

In 2016, the global fuel additives market is led by Europe, capturing about 40.44% of global fuel additives production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 39.31% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of fuel additives are Chemtura(LANXESS), Baker(GE), Dorf Ketal, Systems Separation, Magna Group and Martin Marietta etc. Baker (GE) is the world leader, holding 23.39% sales market share in 2016.

In 2016, GCC region fuel additives consumption is 56.1 K MT, with a consumption share of 20.47%. Rest Asia region is the largest consumption region, especially Singapore, which is an important trade port. In 2016, Rest Asia region consumed 41.86% of global total consumption.

In application, fuel additives downstream application is electric power, vessel bunkering and others. Globally, the electric power consumption market is mainly distributed in GCC. Vessel bunkering is the largest application field of fuel additives. In 2016, vessel bunkering application share is 71.42%.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemtura

Baker(GE)

Dorf Ketal

Systems Separation

Turbotect

Innospec

Pentol

Martin Marietta

Van Mannekus

Magna Group

Turbine-Power-Cleaner

Conntect

Osian Marine Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Magnesium Sulfonate

Magnesium Carboxylate

Magnesium Hydroxide

Others

Segment by Application

Electric Power

Vessel Bunkering

Others

