In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glass-packaging-industry-professional-2019



This report studies the Glass Packaging market. Glass Packaging is a widely accepted packaging method where glass is the trusted and proven packaging for health, taste and the environment. Glass is also the only widely-used food packaging granted the FDA status of “GRAS” or generally recognized as safe – the highest standard.

Global glass packaging market is bifurcated on the basis of product into soda lime, de-alkalized soda lime, and borosilicate types. Popularly known as soda lime silica glass, soda lime product is commonly used in the food & beverages industry. It is also used for containers and windows. Soda lime product type holds a substantial share in the entire glass packaging market. Borosilicate type is formed using major constituents such as boron trioxide and silica. It is subject to less thermal stress and finds application in reagent bottles construction.

On the basis of application, the industry is classified into pharmaceutical, food & beverages, beer, alcoholic beverages and others. The others segment includes minor applications such as personal care, cosmetic products, fragrance & perfumes, etc. Increasing beer and alcoholic beverages consumption in emerging economies coupled with the changing lifestyles and increasing income levels will propel the glass packaging market in these regions. This segment holds almost a fifth of the entire industry.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific region dominated the overall glass packaging market and accounted for over 35.2% of the market, by volume. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth in coming years due to increasing glass packaging consumption in alcoholic beverages and pharmaceutical applications. The glass packaging market in Asia-Pacific is primarily dominated by China and India owing to the vast consumer base in these countries. These developing nations dominate the glass packaging market in the region on account of rising urban population levels and increasing demand of beverages. Globally, China is the largest consumer and also the largest market for glass packaging products growing at a CAGR higher than the global average till 2019.

The global Glass Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Owens-Illinois

Ardagh Glass Group

Veralia

Vidrala

BA Vidro

Gerresheimer

Vetropack

Wiegand Glass

Pochet Group

Zignago Vetro

Heinz GLass

VERESCENCE

Stolzle Glas Group

Piramal Glass

HNGIL

Vitro Packaging,

Nihon Yamamura

Allied Glass

Bormioli Luigi

Vetrobalsamo

Ramon Clemente

Vetrerie Riunite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard glass quality

Premium glass quality

Super premium glass quality

Segment by Application

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glass-packaging-industry-professional-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com