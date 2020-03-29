Global High Barrier Packaging Films Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
High Barrier Packaging Films prevent permeation of gases including water vapor, electron beam physical vapor deposition and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition. High Barrier Packaging Films delivers superior barrier performance attained through a combination of vapor deposition and coating technologies.
Transparent vapor deposition film mainly for packaging material applications including food, pharmaceutical, electron, etc. The features both unprecedented superb functionality and outstanding barrier performance. lt is utilized in a wide variety of applications including materials for medical and pharmaceutical packaging and functional components of electronic devices.
Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High Barrier Packaging Films market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High Barrier Packaging Films in 2016.
In the industry, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Dai Nippon Printing and Amcor ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.12%, 6.08% and 5.14% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
High Barrier Packaging Films technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
The global High Barrier Packaging Films market is valued at 9440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on High Barrier Packaging Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Barrier Packaging Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PET
CPP
BOPP
PVA
PLA
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical & Medical
Electron
Industry
Others
